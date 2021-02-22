John Robert Cutchember, 91

John Robert Cutchember, age 91, of Lexington Park, MD, affectionately known as Kelly, to all who knew and adored him departed this life on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Medstar Georgetown Hospital. Kelly was born on November 11, 1929 to the late Leo Cutchember and Lillian Cutchember Brown. He began his education at School Number One in Valley Lee, MD. He then attended St. Peters Claver Catholic School and finished at Cardinal Gibbons in St. Inigoes MD.

In May of 1951, he joined the US Army and was honorably discharged in June of 1953. Kelly began working as a brick mason until he began his employment at St Mary’s College of Maryland as a maintenance engineer and transportation specialist for the athletic department. Kelly worked over thirty years at the college. He gained the love and respect of all the athletes and coaches. He was inducted into St Mary’s College of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997.

After his retirement from the college, he started volunteering at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he has been a loyal member all of his adult life. Kelly became an employee at the church performing duties as the head of maintenance and maintaining the landscaping of all the church grounds. In 2018, he retired for good. However, you would still always see Kelly working in the kitchen helping prepare food for events at the church. He was known to be the stuffed ham specialist also known for his fried oysters, and steamed crabs.

Along with Kelly’s love of cooking, his other hobbies included being outside maintaining his flower beds and lawn at home and swinging on his swing in the carport. He would also hang with his friends, James Shade, Al Porter, and Charles “Charlie” Somerville. Kelly loved to watch all sports on tv, especially his favorite which was baseball, and he was a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles. He went to many home games over the years. Kelly had a passion for baseball that led him to play for the St Mary’s Negro baseball team, the Patuxent Sluggers and they won the state championship in 1950. Kelly was also a devoted brother of the Knights of Columbus, where he obtained lifelong brotherhood of many.

In addition to Kelly’s parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Leonard Hill and his sister Laverne Brown.

John leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of over seventy years, Viola T. Cutchember; their five children, his daughters, Sandra (James) Reid, Cheryl (Michael) Brown, Gale (Douglas) Somerville, Joyce (Stuart) Goodwine, and their son, Myron Cutchember, 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Donald (Sharon) Cutchember, and sisters, Jean Lawrence, Geraldine (Marion) Gabriel, Charlene (James) Clark, and a sister-in-law, Alice Cutchember. Kelly leaves a host of nieces, and nephews and many special friends and relatives.

Kelly will be missed by all that knew him. He was a man of few words but in his presence, you knew you were loved.

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 22375 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Masks and physical distancing required.

Live Stream: Mass.IHMRCC.org