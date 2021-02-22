Marco Y. Felder, 46, of Washington, DC, was born July 10th at Walter Reed Army Medical Center to Romeo Felder, Jr. of Orangeburg, SC and Articlees Palmer Felder of Washington, DC. Marco was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and Claflin University.

Marco was married to his college sweetheart, Yolanda Bruce Felder of Savannah, GA for over 21 years. They have two beautiful children together, Victor Romeo Felder – U.S. Navy and Miya Felder – Virginia State University and is the son-in-law of Clarence Bruce and Beverly Watson of Savannah, GA.

Marco dedicated over 21 years of life as a Video Journalist in multiple cities: WIS (NBC) – Columbia, SC; WKEF/WRGT (Fox/ABC) – Dayton, OH; WVEC (ABC) – Norfolk, VA; News21 – Rockville, VA; WCBD (NBC) – Charleston, SC; and 13WMAX (CBS) – Macon, GA. He was nominated and awarded two Telly Awards in journalism. Before his passing, he was working for the Fairfax County Local Government station.

Marco was widely known for his sense of humor and fondly admired for his knowledge of so many subjects. His passion for life was a bright beacon to so many, drawing people close to him through his love of videography, comic books, swimming and skiing; to his trash talking when playing cards with family and friends. Marco treated everyone with genuine interest and respect. His laughter and sound advice will be truly missed by so many who loved an appreciated him.

In addition to his parents, wife, children and in-laws, he leaves to mourn his uncles: Melvin Felder (Leslie) of Atlanta, GA and Roy L. Palmer, Jr. (Jackie) of Clinton, MD. Aunts: Patricia Felder of Lithonia, Ga; Rutha Felder and Gloria Randolph of Orangeburg, SC; Elaine Felder of Columbia, SC; Rose Marie Palmer (Perry) of White Plains, MD and Carol Palmer Portis of Washington, DC. He also leaves to mourn his brothers-in-law: Kenneth Bruce of Savannah, GA; Timothy Bruce of Sacramento, CA; Antwan Jones of Dayton, OH, and sisters-in-law: Nichole Bruce-Baker (Antonio) and Ebony Jones of Waldorf, MD.

Marco did not have any siblings but had a host of cousins to whom he served as “Big-Brother” and a role model: Chantell Palmer (Tim) of Clinton, MD; David Palmer and Daniel Palmer of White Plains, MD; Royal Palmer of Oxon Hill, MD; Roy L. Palmer, III (a.k.a. Butchie Boy) of Washington, DC; and LaKeya Baucum of Ft. Washington, MD; T. Aisha Garfield (Jamium) and Nia Felder of Orangeburg, SC; Kamika Felder and Jabari Randolph of Atlanta, GA and Rashida Wright (Johnathan) of Monroe, NC. He had older cousins that watched over him: Coretta Simpson (Joseph), Christine A. Govan and Fountella Aiken (Amos) of Orangeburg, SC; Darnell Aiken (Mildred), of Lexington, SC; Tyrone Aiken (Jackie) of Summerville, SC and Terri A. Brown of Florence, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that loved him dearly.

On Thursday, February 25, 2021, visitation will be from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm until the Memorial Service from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD.