Prince George’s County Police Search for Driver & Vehicle Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed or has information on a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in the City of Seat Pleasant early Saturday morning. The deceased pedestrian is 32-year-old Curtis Andrew Parker of District Heights.

On February 20, 2021, at approximately 1:00 am, a Seat Pleasant patrol officer located the victim in the 6200 block of Central Avenue. The victim died several hours later at a hospital. An autopsy later revealed that his injuries were consistent with a person who had been struck by a motor vehicle.

The preliminary investigation suggests Parker was struck on Central Avenue. The striking driver did not remain on the scene. At this time, there is no information on a make or model of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.