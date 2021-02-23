Police in Anne Arundel County Police Recover Drugs and Stolen Gun After Traffic Stop

On February 19, 2021 at approximately 4:05 p.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a Green 2001 Lexus in the area of southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway and Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover.

Upon approaching the vehicle the officer observed the vehicle was occupied by a driver and two passengers. The officer also noticed an odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The investigation resulted in the recovery of 377 grams of suspected marijuana, $1000.00 U.S. currency and a digital scale.

All three vehicle occupants were detained. One of the passengers, Aaron Immanuel Clements, was found to be in possession of a loaded stolen .40 caliber Glock 27 handgun.

Clements is prohibited from possessing firearms because of his previous crimes.

The weapon had been previously reported stolen through Fairfax County.

All three subjects were arrested and charged.

They were identified as:

Aaron Immanuel Clements, 20, of Brandywine

Messiah Jashaun Lewis, 20, of Waldorf

Cameron Noel Slaughter, 19, of Upper Marlboro