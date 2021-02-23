VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Vandalism Suspects at Chaptico Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons shown in a vandalism investigation. On Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 between 5-5:30 pm, the suspects illegally entered Chaptico Park by removing a section of the split-rail fence and rode on the BMX bicycle track causing damage to it.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Shawn Shelko at 301-475-4200, ext. 78147 or email shawn.shelko@stmarysmd.com. Case # 8702-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



