Governor Hogan Announces COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,000 For First Time Since November 16

Governor Larry Hogan announced that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the State of Maryland have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since November 16. COVID hospitalizations are down by more than half from their peak in January.

In addition:

The seven-day positivity rate (4.08%) is at the lowest level since November 2, and has dropped by more than 57% from its peak in January.

The daily positivity rate (2.50%) is the lowest reported since October 17.

The cases per 100K rate (12.7) is at the lowest level since October 28, and has dropped by more than 76% from its peak in January.

Maryland providers have administered 1,067,346 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 97.2% of all first doses received from the federal government have been administered. The state is averaging 27,145 shots per day.

“Our vaccination rate is rising, our hospitalizations and key metrics are all declining, and with each day we are moving one step closer to eliminating and eradicating this pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “This is more good news, but we need to remain vigilant, and keep doing the things that keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe.”

Along with Hogan announcing that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped below 4% for the first time since November 2.

Overall, the statewide positivity rate has dropped by more than 58% since it peaked at 9.43% in January. The positivity rate is under 9% in all 24 jurisdictions and under 5% in 14 jurisdictions.

The state’s case rate per 100K (12.4) is at its lowest level since October 28, and as the governor announced on Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations are below 1,000 for the first time since November 16.

In addition, Maryland providers have administered 1,087,086 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 98.3% of all first doses received from the federal government have been administered. The state is averaging 27,604 shots per day.

“While we wait on the federal government to get us more vaccines, this is another encouraging indication that we are making real progress against this deadly pandemic,” said Governor Hogan. “While fewer Marylanders are becoming seriously ill, we need to keep taking precautions so that we can remain on the road to recovery.”

