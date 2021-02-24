Calvert County Congratulates New and Expanded Businesses

Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new and expanded businesses:

New Businesses

JL Taxidermy

Huntingtown

443-336-0594

20 Creston Lane, Suite D, Solomons

410-231-2207

430 Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

443-295-8806

1740 Perspective Place, Owings

202-207-5780

Expansions

Avenues Recovery Center at Prince Frederick

125 Fairground Road, Prince Frederick

410-535-8930

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.