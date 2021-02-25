Two Arrested On Gun Charges During “Make Waldorf Great Again,” Crime Suppression Initiative

A cooperative traffic safety and crime suppression initiative nicknamed “Make Waldorf Great Again,” by the Maryland State Police had law enforcement officers from multiple departments in the Waldorf area of Charles County on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, resulted in two arrests on handgun charges and the issuance of more than 200 traffic citations and warnings.

Troopers, deputies and officers teamed up for focused enforcement throughout the Waldorf area.

During the initiative, police issued 57 traffic citations, 185 warnings and 28 safety equipment repairs orders. One person was arrested for impaired driving and nine civil citations were issued for various offenses. Three people were arrested on drug possession charges, one of whom was also charged with possession with intent to distribute.

Police arrested two individuals on gun charges during two of the traffic stops. Rico D. Cole, 22, of Welcome, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun on his person, possession of a handgun in a vehicle and possession of marijuana. Rostelle D.L. Bethea, 26, of White Plains, was arrested and charged with possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a loaded handgun on his person, possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the initiative included the Maryland State Police, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Future cooperative initiatives are planned.

