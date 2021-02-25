Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Owner of Horse Struck and Killed in Sunderland Motor Vehicle Collision

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at approximately 7:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Bright Lane in Sunderland, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a horse.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle and horse in the roadway.

Firefighters pronounced the horse deceased on the scene, and reported one adult female, and one pediatric patient to be evaluated for injuries.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released the following a short time later. “If anyone is missing a brown mare with a purple halter from the Owings/Chaneyville area please contact the Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800”

One witness reported the horse was a “dark bay mare, appears to be older, no white markings and was wearing a purple halter”.

Rescue personnel obtained two care refusal forms on the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.