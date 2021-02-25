LIVE VIDEO: Charles County Parks and Recreation Excited to Announce Bald Eagles Chandler and Hope Lay Eggs

February 25, 2021

The Charles County Parks and Recreation are excited to share that the Port Tobacco Eagle Cam show two eggs in their nest!

– Who are these eagles? Chandler and Hope
– Where is this nest located? In the Port Tobacco River Park in Port Tobacco, MD
– Has this nest been successful before? Yes, it has successfully fledged two eaglets for the last three years.

The Port Tobacco River Park Bald Eagle Nest is a wild eagle nest. Please know that there are scenarios that some viewers may find difficult to watch. Interactions with other wildlife, sibling rivalry, and weather can impact the eggs and/or eaglets. While we hope for a successful season, remember, anything could happen.

Bald Eagle Resources:

Please note that this camera does not have infrared night vision and picture will not be available at night.

Live video can be viewed below!






