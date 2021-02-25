Support Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department While Shopping on Amazon with AmazonSmile

Do you shop on Amazon? Are you a member of Amazon Prime? Do you want to support Hollywood VFD? Here is your chance.

The Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is excited to have teamed up with Amazon, and are now a part of their AmazonSmile program.

Each time you make a purchase using AmazonSmile, a percentage of your purchase will be donated to Hollywood VFD by Amazon. So when you purchase, they receive a donation, that easy.

There are NO added charges to you, the customer when this purchase is made, just Amazon supporting non profit organizations.

So, click the link below and select Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department when asked what organization you wish to support.

https://smile.amazon.com/ch/52-1049610

