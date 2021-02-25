Victoria Margaret “Vic” Hall, 80, of Lusby, MD passed away on February 19, 2021 at her residence.

Born July 4, 1940 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Floyd H. Bowen and Margaret J. (Scott) Bowen.

Victoria was a homemaker. She collected cook books and Thomas Kincaid collectibles, and enjoyed find-a-word puzzle books.

Victoria is survived by her children, Marie Bowen of Lusby, MD, Brenda DiCarlo (John) of Solomons, MD and Frank Hall (Tianna) of Lusby, MD; grandchildren, Joseph DiCarlo, Greyson Hall and Abigail Hall; and sister, Gloria Jean Shelor of Solomons, MD. She was preceded in death on May 30, 2006 by her husband, Thomas Monroe Hall, whom she married on June 21, 1956 in Solomons, MD; her son-in-law, Edward Bowen; and her sister, Betty Ann Toro.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Robert Bowen at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Gardens, Dunkirk, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be James Hall, Tommy Bowen, Mike Toro, Jr., Stacy Sturdivant, Larry Wayne Bowen, and David Abell. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Hall, Joseph DiCarlo and John DiCarlo.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.