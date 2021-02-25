Homeschool Week at the Calvert Marine Museum, March 15, to March 19

The Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is a wonderful classroom away from home for homeschool families.

This year, in lieu of its annual Homeschool Day event, CMM is extending programs to last an entire week! During the week of March 15 – 19, students can discover paleontology, marine biology, and maritime history in a unique and educational way. Participants can choose one of the self-guided tour kits and a scavenger hunt to begin their museum adventure:

HERstory: Celebrating Southern Maryland Women Kit – Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution through this fun, hands-on exploration of the Calvert Marine Museum HERStory exhibit. This exciting new program shines a light on some of the pioneering women from Maryland’s history. Participants will identify fossils like paleontologist Dr. Susan Kidwell, tie knots like boat captain Edie Taylor, and get up close with sting rays like Dr. Eugenie Clark.



Explore the Calvert Marine Museum exhibits that introduce the Chesapeake Bay as an estuarine habitat and watershed. Learn the importance of water clarity for the health of plants and animals in the bay and experience hands-on science by measuring and recording water clarity, discovering a wide variety of animal adaptations, and reflecting upon the impact that humans have on the bay.

Scavenger Hunt – The whole family can join in the fun discovering many of the hidden pictures in the museum murals and using poems as clues for our unique scavenger hunts. Your adventure might include counting the toes of a dinosaur, telling time on a unique clock, determining the color of the jellyfish, or figuring out what shape are the windows on the school boat, the James Aubrey.

Programs are designed for students in grades K-5, but all ages can discover something new. All activities are included with museum admission. Pre-registration is not required, but highly recommended, for Homeschool Day. Following the guidance of the CDC and State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Visit calvertmarinemuseum.com for more information or to make your reservation.