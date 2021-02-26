VIDEO: Volunteer Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Fire in Hollywood, No Injuries Reported

February 26, 2021

On Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at approximately 6:05 p.m., Engine 72 staffed with four personnel responded to 25224 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a pickup truck with fire showing with extensions to the area.

Tanker 74 was requested for additional water. Due to the pickup trucks full fuel tank ruptering and igniting, crews deployed foam to extinguish the fire in approximately 30 minutes.

All units returned to service in approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

All photos/video courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.




