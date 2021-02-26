Maryland State Police, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Other Law Enforcement Agencies Conduct Crime Suppression Initiative

February 26, 2021

Maryland State Police, along with multiple allied law enforcement agencies, conducted a joint crime suppression initiative on Thursday in the Lexington Park and Great Mills area of St. Mary’s County.

The collaboration between the Maryland State Police and local allied agencies led to the following results:

  • 58 traffic stops
  • 32 citations
  • 53 warnings
  • 5 safety equipment repair orders
  • 4 arrests of suspects with outstanding warrants

Among those who participated in this initiative were troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack in coordination with MSP Criminal Enforcement Division – Central South CED/Narcotics, MSP Gun Enforcement Unit, Southern Maryland Information Center, Homeland Security Investigations and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

