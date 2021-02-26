Charles County Officers Arrest Suspect Armed with Firearm After Domestic-Related Assault in Brandywine

February 26, 2021

On Friday, February 26 at 12:23 a.m., officers responded to a house on Malcolm Road in Brandywine for the report of an assault involving a firearm.

When officers arrived, they were informed the suspect was inside the house with two young children and armed with a gun.

Moments earlier, the suspect had been involved in an argument with the victim and attempted to assault her.

Two other adults in the house intervened at which time the suspect grabbed a gun and pointed it at one of the people trying to help. The victims were able to run outside and call police. Officers made entry into the home and ensured the safety of the children.

They were able to secure the firearm, de-escalate the situation, and apprehend the suspect without further incident.

John Cornelius Washington, 44, of Brandywine, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.

Officer J. Bottorf and PFC S. Hooper investigated.


