Timothy Earl Motz, 54

Timothy Earl Motz of Pomfret, Maryland, passed away peacefully Friday, February 19, 2021 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC. After a long and successful battle against cancer, he succumbed to a Sepsis infection following a COVID exposure.

Born in Washington, DC on October 30, 1966 to Earl Myers and Sharon Lee (Potts) Motz. He was greeted in Heaven by his father Earl, niece Lauren Ann Jenkins, and father-in-law Henry Waller.

Tim is survived by his loving wife Amy of 33 years; son James Timothy and his wife Loren; daughter Amanda and her partner Sam Elliott; mother Sharon Motz; brother William Motz; sister-in-law Jennifer Jenkins; mother-in-law Judith Waller; 3 amazing grandchildren that were his heart, Madison, Travis, and Brooklyn Motz; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and nephews.

Tim worked for various telecommunications companies, retiring from Verizon Communications in 2019 due to health issues. Though his true passion was firefighting. He became a volunteer with the Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department at 16 years of age and dedicated may years with both stations 3 and 12. Rising to the rank of Sergeant. He was able to combine his passions for firefighting and NASCAR where he served on the Emergency Services Crew at Darlington Raceway. His biannual trips brought him joy, friendships and many stories which he loved to share.

Yet Tim’s ultimate love was his family. He was never happier than with his children and grandchildren. Be it pumpkin farms, playing in the yard or a million games of Zingo. Even when feeling poorly he rallied for these times.

Tim was an incredible man and our hearts are broken. We ask in his memory you strive to love others and live life to the fullest.

A gathering will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 10:30AM until time of service at 11:30AM at New Life (Dome) Church, 9690 Shepherds Creek Place, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Due to COVID19 regulations, the Church has asked us to inform family, visitors, and friends masks are required and social distancing is still in place and that once church seating capacity (capacity of 175) has been reached, everyone else will be asked to exit the Church and leave the premises.

Memorial donations may be made to The Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department, 3245 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602 or the Victory Junction Gang at 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC. Both organizations Tim believed in, if you feel so inclined.