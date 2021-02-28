UPDATE: Subject Found Safe and Unharmed – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Missing 81-Year-Old Robert Merkle

February 28, 2021

UPDATE: Mr. Merkle has been located safely. Thank you all for the assistance.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking assistance in locating missing person Robert Merkle, 81.

Merkle was last seen wearing blue pants, blue jacket and gray hat with “602” on it, operating a white 2016 GMC Sierra Truck with a cap on it, bearing Maryland Registration Plate “6AP7723”

Last seen on Saturday, February 27, 2021, in the St Leonard area at 6:30 p.m.

Please contact Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or 410-535-2800 if seen.


