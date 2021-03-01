AUDIO: Police Investigating Death of 26-Year-Old Man in Hollywood After Two Suspected Overdoses

On Friday, February 26, 2021, at approximately 1:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 23500 block of Hidden View Lane in Hollywood, for the reported one not breathing.

The 911 caller reported a 26-year-old male was found not breathing and advised they believed the subject had overdosed the night before.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 26-year-old male not breathing and pronounced the patient deceased on the scene.

A short time later, firefighters reported a second patient that appeared to have overdosed.

The second patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. At least one dose of Naloxone (Narcan) was administered.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating the death.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

