One Transported to Area Trauma Center After Golf Cart Overturns in Bushwood

On Saturday, February 27, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 36668 Owens Drive in Bushwood, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a golf cart had overturned and ejected the operator, and confirmed no other vehicles were involved.

The single patient was transported to an area trauma center by Ambulance 599 and Medic 5.

Photo courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.


