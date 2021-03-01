One Firefighter Injured After 2-Alarm House Fire in Waldorf, Fire Currently Under Investigation

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 6:57 p.m., firefighters from Charles responded to 10904 Maryland Woods Court in Waldorf, for the reported house on fire.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple calls reporting the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene in under 4 minutes and immediately requested a working fire dispatch. Upon completion of a 360 (walk-around) of the residence, firefighters reporting a two-story residence on a basement with fire showing from the first floor with extensions into the attic.

Firefighters reported the deck partially collapsed, and crews were making entry into the basement. A short time later, firefighters reporting crews were pushing from the basement onto the first floor, when one firefighter suffered injuries and had to evacuate to the front yard of the residence. A second alarm was requested which brought units from Calvert and Prince George’s County to the scene.

Emergency medical personnel were requested for one firefighter with burns. Evacuation tones were then sounded with all crews ordered to exit the structure. Fire was then reported through the first and second floor with it spreading into the attic and roof.



The fire was controlled in approximately 45 minutes.

SMECO, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to assist. The American Red Cross was contacted, however, they were not needed and did not respond.

One firefighter was transported to an area treatment facility center with burns to the upper body. No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the https://www.ccvfireems.org/, the Waldorf and Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Departments.

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 10:48 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf responded back to the residence for a rekindle.

Dispatchers advised they received multiple calls stating the residence was on fire again.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the residence. A working fire dispatch was then sounded to bring additional units to the scene.

Firefighters found a small fire in a bedroom in the rear of the residence, all other units were placed in service.

