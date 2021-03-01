AUDIO: Alleged Stolen Vehicle, Hughesville Fire Apparatus, and Maryland State Police Cruiser Involved in Three Seperate Collisions on Sunday Night

On February 28, 2021 at 9:58 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Homeland Drive for the motor vehicle collision possibly involving a stolen vehicle.

Dispatchers advised the 911 caller reported they were driving past the accident and thought it looked bad, they stopped on the scene of the collision and asked the operator if he was injured, the subject then stated the vehicle was stolen. The 911 caller then left the scene.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single vehicle off the roadway with the vehicle unoccupied. Paramedic Ambulance 28 located the occupant of the vehicle a short distance away on Leonardtown Road at Carrico Mill Road, the subject stated he was uninjured.

__________________________

A short time later, Charles County Officers on the scene of Carrico Mill Road stated the subject said this collision stemmed from an armed carjacking that occurred in St. Mary’s County a short time prior to the motor vehicle collision in Hughesville. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was then requested to the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to handle the investigation.

While on scene, Chief 2 was operating a marked SUV (Command 2) with his emergency equipment activated and was positioned just prior to the crash scene on Leonardtown Road to block traffic. A citizen struck the rear of Command 2 and fled the scene and last seen travelling Northbound on Leonardtown Road.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into the hit and run with Command 2.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the striking vehicle is asked to contact Pfc. Fenlon #544 from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at 301-932-2222. The vehicle is described as a red sedan (possibly a Ford Taurus) and should have minor front passenger side damage.

_________________________

A short time later, at approximately 10:33 p.m., a Maryland State Police Trooper operating a agency SUV was struck at the intersection of Crain Highway and 16410 McKendree Road in Brandywine, with the vehicle that struck the Trooper fleeing the scene.

The vehicle was described as a black sedan.

Officers located a vehicle and subject nearby and an ambulance was requested for the State Trooper and one suspect that was complaining of a head injury.

It is unknown if any injuries, or arrests have been made.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.

