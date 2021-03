The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a string of commercial burglaries that occurred in downtown Leonardtown on Saturday, February 27, 2021 between the hours of 1:00 a.m., and 2:00 a.m.

Anyone living in the area of Fenwick Street, Washington Street, Lawrence Avenue, or Duke Street that may have security camera systems or may have any information is asked to call the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 ext 0.

Updates will be provided when they become available.