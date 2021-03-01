Calvert County Department of Public Safety Purchases New Firefighter Gear, PPE, and Other Needed Supplies with FEMA Grant Funds

Students enrolled in the Calvert County Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services High School Recruit Program recently received new sets of protective fire turnout gear. The gear was purchased with a portion of grant funds secured by the Calvert County Department of Public Safety through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The grant award of $493,500 spans four years, with no cost match from the county.

In addition to fire turnout gear, the funds will be used to purchase books, materials, supplies and duty uniforms for each student in the Fire Science and Emergency Medical Services High School Recruit Program. There are currently 14 students registered in the two-year program.

Through the program, students can earn up to 21 college-equivalent credits. The program is taught at the Calvert County Career and Technology Academy (CTA) in conjunction with the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute, Calvert County Fire/Rescue/EMS Division and the Calvert volunteer fire/rescue/EMS departments.

For more information about the recruit program, please contact the Calvert County Fire/Rescue/EMS Recruitment/Retention Specialist by calling 410-535-1600, ext. 2368.

