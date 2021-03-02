Multiple Guns Stolen from Fred’s Outdoors in Waldorf After Pickup Truck Drives Through Front of Store, Cash Reward Offered for Arrest of Suspects

UPDATE at 7:00 a.m : Police are searching for a dark colored unknown make and model dually pickup truck that has a silver toolbox in the bed of the truck. Occupied at least one time, along with a dark colored Dodge Charger that was occupied at least four times. Any information, tips can be provided to 1-866-411-TIPS. Cash reward being offered for arrest of suspect.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police were alerted to an active burglary at Fred’s Outdoors located at 2895 Crain Highway in Waldorf.

Officers arrived on the scene in under 2 minutes from the initial dispatch and found the front of the store severely damaged.

The owner, alarm company and police reviewed video footage which showed a large dually pickup truck drove into the front entrance of the store, then at least two suspects entered the store and stole an unknown amount of firearms. The suspects were seen trying to break multiple display cases on video.

A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed less than 10 guns were stolen, and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411- TIPS. Cash reward being offered for arrest of suspect.

No other vehicle or suspects description is available at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



Fred’s was previously burglarized in 2014, where the suspect stole over 70 firearms and then set the store ablaze. Read the full story here.