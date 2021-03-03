UPDATE: One Adult Female Found Deceased After Barricade Situation in Dunkirk

UPDATE 7:15 p.m., A spokesperson for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office confirmed members of their Special Operations Team made entry into the residence and found one adult female victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased on the scene.

3/02/2021 at 5:15 p.m: On Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 11400 block of Diantha Court for an active investigation.

While on the scene, Officers reported two gunshots from the second floor of a residence, Officers then declared a barricade situation and requested the Emergency Services Team and Crisis Negotiators. Emergency medical personnel currently standing by.

No known injuries have been reported at this time.

This situation is active and ongoing. Police urges all citizens to avoid the area and stay indoors.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

