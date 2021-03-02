Private Music Instructor Arrested for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Female Student

In February of 2021, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received information from Child Protective Services (CPS), regarding a potential sexual assault involving a 13-year-old female and an adult music instructor.

Investigation determined the victim was receiving private music lessons at the Music Education Academy (MEA), located at 23127 Three Notch Road in California.

The lessons were provided by Marty Eugene Airhart, age 66 of California. The victim advised detectives during the lessons Airhart had sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 2019 and 2020.

On March 1, 2021, the findings of the investigation were presented to the Grand Jury for St. Mary’s County, and an arrest warrant was issued for Airhart. On March 2, 2021, Airhart was arrested and charged with the following:

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Rape Second Degree (5 counts)

Third Degree Sex Offense (5 counts)

Airhart was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and remains incarcerated pending a bond review.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Melissa Green at (301) 475-4200 extension 71996 or by email at Melissa.Green@stmarysmd.com.

