Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Three More Mass Vaccination Sites in March

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the state will open three additional mass vaccination sites in March, giving Maryland at least one in each region of the state. The state’s vaccination rate hit a record high 35,730 shots per day.

“The pace of daily vaccination is hitting a new high every day, a third safe and effective vaccine is now available, a next potential fourth vaccine is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which is also being made right here in Maryland at Novavax in Gaithersburg,” said Governor Hogan. “We are using every tool at our disposal to get shots into arms, and we will not rest until a vaccine is available to every Marylander who wants one, so that we can bring this pandemic to an end once and for all.”

ROBERT REDFIELD, SENIOR ADVISER FOR PUBLIC HEALTH

Governor Hogan announced that former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield will serve as senior adviser for public health to support the state’s public health response to COVID-19, including the emergence of new variants; the statewide vaccination campaign; and Maryland’s science-based plan for fully and safely reopening the state.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON UPDATE

Maryland is receiving an initial allocation of 49,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine and 100% of these doses will be deployed across the state this week, including to mass vaccination sites, hospitals, community health centers, pharmacies, and local health departments. However, the federal government has informed states that it will not ship out any Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.

MASS VACCINATION SITES

By the end of March, the state will have at least one mass vaccination site in each region of the state that is capable of administering thousands of shots per day.

SOUTHERN MARYLAND: The governor announced that the state will open the Southern Maryland mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium on Thursday, March 4—one week ahead of schedule. Initial appointments will be made available starting this evening.

EASTERN SHORE: The governor announced that the Eastern Shore mass vaccination site at Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury will open no later than Thursday, March 18. Tidal Health will serve as the site’s clinical partner.

WESTERN MARYLAND: The governor announced that the Western Maryland mass vaccination site will be located at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets and will open by the end of the month. Meritus Hospital will serve as the clinical partner.

BALTIMORE CITY: The governor announced that the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site will ramp up ahead of schedule this week to 2,000 shots per day. The Baltimore Convention Center site will focus on underserved populations, and ramp up to more than 1,000 shots per day.

ADDITIONAL SITES: The governor announced that the state is in active discussions with those counties that have expressed an interest in hosting a mass vaccination site. Expanding the number and capacity of mass vaccination sites is entirely contingent on an increase in supply from the federal government.

ONE-WEEK THROUGHPUT PLAN

This week, the state was able to provide increases in allocations to providers, including hospitals and local health departments. The state is prepared to provide further allocation increases to providers if they can demonstrate that they have the ability to administer the doses they receive within one week.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>