Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Seven New Deputies

Sheriff Mike Evans and Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is proud to welcome 7 new deputies to the agency following their graduation Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 from the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 48 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA).

The Calvert Deputies were among 24 to graduate – 13 with Charles County and 4 with St. Mary’s County.

Deputy Andre Mitchell and Mrs. Joy Mitchell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office performed the national anthem, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors. Our very own Calvert County Sheriff’s Office graduate, Christopher Murphy was the class speaker. During the ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in several categories. Calvert is proud to announce Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matthew Krueger won both the Emergency Vehicle Operations Award and the Scholastic Award with a GPA of 97.99.

Congratulations to our new deputies serving Calvert County and welcome to the CCSO family: Autumn Abercrombie, Ashley Aley, Savannah Huy, Matthew Krueger, Christopher Murphy, Cody Shoemaker, and Taylor Strong.

