Baltimore Man Arrested, Found with Two Firearms After Murder in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel Police Investigating

On Monday, March 1, 2021, at approximately 7:59 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7500 block of Baleen Court, Glen Burnie, Maryland for a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male shooting victim lying inside a doorway.

Officers immediately began to render first aid until relieved by fire department personnel. The victim, identified as thirty-five-year-old Robert Randall Turner III from the 4900 block of Morrison Court, Curtis Bay, Maryland was transported to a local hospital. Medical personnel performed life saving measures but Mr. Turner succumbed to his injuries.

Mr. Turner was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.



While on scene responding officers obtained information on the identity of the shooter as well as a clothing description. Officers quickly converged on the area and located the suspect. Officers were able to take the suspect into custody without further incident and recovered two loaded firearms on his person.

The suspect, identified as Cortez Sherrod Artis, 26-year-old male from the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, was taken to a district police station.

Anne Arundel County Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and the district station. During the course of the investigation and crime scene search, several pieces of evidence were recovered linking the suspect, Cortez Artis, to the shooting. Based on witness, suspect and physical evidence Cortez Artis was charged with the First and Second Degree Murder of Robert Turner.

The facts of the investigation leads investigators to believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Even though an arrest has been made this is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org