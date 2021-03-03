Maryland to Commemorate One-Year Anniversary of First COVID-19 Cases, March 5 Proclaimed as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance

Governor Larry Hogan announced today, Friday, March 5, Maryland will commemorate the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The governor will declare Friday a day of remembrance in honor of the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

A twilight ceremony will be held at the State House on Friday evening, and in coordination with local leaders, buildings across the state will be lit up amber. Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

As of today, Maryland has reported 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

For Maryland, Friday, March 5 as COVID-19 Day of Remembrance to honor the Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 over the past year. At the governor's direction, the Maryland flag will be lowered to half-staff to mark the occasion.

Members of the public are encouraged to join the ceremony virtually via livestream



WHEREAS, More than 500,000 Americans, including more than 7,700 Marylanders, have lost their lives due to a virus that has spread throughout the world, creating a global pandemic and having catastrophic effects on human life, our community and our economy; and

WHEREAS, Each life lost to COVID-19 leaves behind loved ones and countless unfinished dreams, taking a devastating toll on our state and our nation, and we will never forget those whom we have lost; and

WHEREAS, As we continue working to eradicate this pandemic it is important to set aside a time to reflect on the devastation COVID-19 has caused globally, while leaving no community untouched; and

WHEREAS, Marylanders join in honoring the memory of those whose lives were lost due to COVID-19 and express our sympathy and support to those suffering from this worldwide pandemic.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, LAWRENCE J. HOGAN, JR., GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF MARYLAND, do hereby proclaim MARCH 5, 2021 as COVID-19 DAY OF REMEMBRANCE in Maryland, and do commend this solemn observance to all our citizens.