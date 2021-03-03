No Injuries Reported After Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire at La Petite Academy Daycare Center in Waldorf

On Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters responded to the La Petite Academy of Waldorf located at 100 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for the reported commercial structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the building evacuated with nothing evident from all four sides.

Upon entry into the building, firefighters found a small fire in the oven, that was contained within the oven with no extensions.

As of 11:31 a.m., all fire and rescue services have been placed in service, and all children and staffing have been allowed back into the building.

No injuries were reported, and all children and staffing were accounted for.