March – National Craft Month, First Responders Urge Preparedness for Fire Safety and Escape Plans for Families and Children

March is National Craft month. Share the Fire Truck Fold Up Activity Sheet with your community. Parents and caregivers can help children learn about fire safety and create a home fire escape plan.
Once they complete the plan, the activity sheet folds into a fire truck with important safety messages on the ladder rungs.
Fire Truck Fold Up Activity Sheet – English
Fire Truck Fold Up Activity Sheet – Spanish
Older adults have a 2.6 times greater risk of dying in a fire than the U.S. population as a whole, and Children ages 4 and under have a higher risk of dying in a fire compared to older children.
- Make a home fire escape plan and practice it at least twice a year with your children.
- Have a fire escape plan for young children who cannot get outside by themselves. Talk about who will help each child get out safely.
- Children should know what to do when they hear a smoke alarm and there is no adult around.
- Help them practice going to an outside meeting place.
- Teach children to never go back inside a building that is on fire.
- Keep children 3 feet away from anything that can get hot.
- Keep smoking materials locked up in a high place.
- Never play with lighters or matches when you are with your children.
- Your risk of dying in a home fire is greater as you get older.
- Discuss your fire escape plan with family and neighbors.
- Contact your building manager or fire department to discuss your plan if you need extra help escaping.
- If you use a walker or wheelchair, check all exits to be sure that you can go through the doorways.
- If you can’t hear your smoke alarm, consider getting one that has a different sound or one that comes with a bed shaker or strobe light.
- Caregivers should check the smoke alarms of those who are unable to it themselves.
- Never smoke around medical oxygen.
- Use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.