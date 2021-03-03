Consortium Management Group, Inc. Provides $30,000 to St. Mary’s College Department of Chemistry

The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) once again has been awarded the MD Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS). This is the third year that TPP has collaborated with Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) and St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM).

Surprisingly despite the pandemic well over 120 abstracts have been received. The topics range from Environmental Science to Robotics, Population Genetics, Molecular Biology, Mathematics, Computer Sciences and many more. It is disappointing that no entrants were received from St Mary’s, Calvert or Charles Counties and students will miss out on these scholarships.

Addendum 3/1/2021

TPP and our collaborators (NAWCAD) (SMCM) are happy to announced that we are now in the final stages of judging the top 20 research papers. 10 of whom will compete as oral presenters of their research papers and 10 will become poster presenters.

The announcements of the final competition list should be by March 5, 2021.

TPP and our collaborators (NAWCAD) (SMCM) would like to announce that the two-day online JSHS competition event is scheduled for March 15th & 16th, 2021. The event speakers and competition judges are currently being finalized. More on this later…