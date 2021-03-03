Historic Sotterley Growing for Good—Potato Planting Day!

Volunteers who enjoy the great outdoors, don’t mind getting dirty, and want to help others are asked to join us for a potato planting extravaganza at Historic Sotterley as part of our “Growing for Good” program! For the eighth year running, we are continuing the challenging work of sustainably farming Sotterley’s land while donating our produce to help those in need in our own community.

Over the past seven years, our Growing for Good program has donated over 70,000 lbs. of produce to our local food pantries!

We will have two Potato Planting sessions: 9:00 am and 12:30 pm. This is a family-friendly event – we invite anyone 5 and older (with adult supervision) to help plant potatoes. Perfect for Girl Scout OR Boy Scout troops for their volunteer requirements!

*If this event is cancelled due to inclement weather or if the fields are too wet to plant, there is a rain date of March 27th.

Please sign up in advance so we know how many volunteers to expect. Face masks are mandatory, and we recommend gloves, shoes and clothes you are not afraid to get dirty! For updates on Sotterley’s schedules, plans, or cancellations, check Historic Sotterley’s Facebook page and website for more information.

RSVP’s requested to help with planting PLEASE SIGN UP IN ADVANCE to help us with our planning of the day.

To sign up, visit Historic Sotterley’s website. For more information you can contact officemanager@sotterley.org. or call 301-373-2280, ext. 1105.