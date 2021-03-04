Michelle Kay Lancaster, 52

Michelle Kay Lancaster, age 52, passed away on Thursday, February 25th at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia. Michelle was born in San Diego, California, and spent most of her life residing in Cobb Island, Maryland. Michelle was preceded in death by her father, Milton Foster Hays, her mother, Rachel Mamie Hays, and her brother, Anthony Robert Rodriquez. She is survived by her siblings, Antoinette Marie Layton, Rodney Kergan Morris, Catherine Jo Colson, Harland Leroy Morris, Leslie Fay Simpson, and Elizabeth Jane Hays. Michelle is survived by her loving sons, John Francis Lancaster Jr., Michael Ryan Lancaster, Stephen Daniel Lancaster, and Timothy Foster Lancaster, along with her grandchildren whom she loved dearly – Neal Ryan Lancaster, Taylor Elaine Lancaster, Brennan Charles Burch, Emma Marie Lancaster, Ellie Mae Lancaster, and Cullen Webster Lancaster.

As a former EMS Captain at the Cobb Island Firehouse, Michelle had a passion for helping those around her. She treated every single individual she met throughout her lifetime as her family. Everyone who knew Michelle knew her for her laughter, her infectious smile, and her larger-than-life personality. Michelle made sure to add fun to every single day, whether it was dancing at concerts, singing karaoke alongside her family, or playing pranks and making jokes with her sons. She had the greatest love for her children and grandchildren, who she always made sure to take photos with every single visit. Michelle would want all who knew her to live life to the fullest, to create and embrace happy memories, and to never take life for granted.\

Memorial Service / Wake:

March 13, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

Cobb Island Fire House

Please RSVP by March 10 by calling or texting Heather Lancaster (DIL) at 240-434-6222

The family is reaching out for support towards Michelle Lancaster’s Memorial Service. Donations can be made at the following link: https://gofund.me/7c59b19d

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department and EMS, Inc. announces the untimely passing of Michelle Lancaster, past EMS Captain. Michelle passed away on February 25, 2021 at her home in Peachtree City, Georgia.

Past EMS Captain Lancaster joined the department in 1997 and was a very active responder with the EMS Division during her time with our department. Michelle was certified as a Maryland EMT as well as received training as an EMS Officer 1, Hazardous Materials Operations and Incident Commander.

Michelle held many offices within the EMS division of the Department, working her way up to EMS Captain.

Michelle had an infectious smile and a heart of gold that we will always remember.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this sad time. We will forever keep her in our hearts and prayers.”

