St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in California

On Friday, March 5, 2021, at approximately 7:05 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 43735 St. Andrew’s Church Road and Sandra Lane in California, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with multiple patients ejected.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one vehicle off the roadway with one occupant severely trapped. The second vehicle was found overturned with two of the occupants ejected from the vehicle.

One patient was pronounced deceased on the scene upon arrival. Witnesses reported bystanders performed CPR on the scene prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Firefighters extricated two patients in approximately 20 minutes.

Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2 and Trooper 7, along with U.S. Park Police Eagle are responding to transport three patients to area trauma centers with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

The roadway will be shut down for an extended period of time. The Maryland State Highway Administration has been requested to the scene to assist police.

Updates will be provided when they become available.