Maryland State Police Investigating Death in Leonardtown

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 9:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 28800 block of Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the reported subject not breathing.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find a 29-year-old female not breathing.

The patient was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the death.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.