UPDATE: State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Barn Fire in Leonardtown, No Injuries Reported

UPDATE 3/8/2021: On March 6, 2021, at 5:10 p.m., firefighters responded to 41021 Cryer Court in Leonardtown, for a large barn fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 50 x 100 barn with a large amount of hay stored inside fully engulfed in flames.

The owner has been identified as Douglas Mousseau, with the estimated loss of structure and content valued at $300,000.00

70 firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles and Calvert County responded to the scene and controlled the fire in approximately 45 minutes.

The fire was discovered by a nearby neighbor, with the investigation determining the fire started in the interior of the barn.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

No injuries were reported.



On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Valley Lee, Seventh District, Mechanicsville, Ridge, and Solomons responded to 41021 Cryer Court in Leonardtown, for the reported large structure on fire.

Crews responding to the scene reported a large column of smoke and requested a Tanker Task Force to bring additional water to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an approximate 50 x 100 barn that was fully engulfed in flames. SMECO was requested to expedite to the scene due to live power lines down.

Personnel are actively working on the scene to extinguish the fire which has spread to one vehicle and the nearby vegetation.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 1 hour and 25 minutes. Units operated on the scene for over three hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the NAS Patuxent River Fire Department, and the Hollywood and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

