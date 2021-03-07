Md. National Guard Member/Police Officer Arrested at Six Flags Vaccine Site on Child Porn Charge

On Friday, March 5, at 9:15 a.m., the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) detectives successfully detained Daniel Joseph Morozewicz, currently of Frederick Maryland, on one count of child pornography. Morozewicz is a Rockville City police officer, currently on suspension for an unrelated matter, and a corporal assigned to the Maryland National Guard.

As part of the Internet Crimes Against Children unit and through a joint investigation with the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore field office, FCSO detectives were able to monitor and track actions by Morozewicz between September 8, 2020, and December 30, 2020, of downloads containing images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

On February 23, 2021, the U.S. District Court for Maryland issued a federal search warrant of the suspect, his home, and vehicle.

On March 5, FCSO detectives and HSI special agents successfully tracked Morozewicz to the Six Flags Park in Bowie, Maryland, where he was serving on active duty performing duties at a COVID-19 clinic.

Detectives detained the suspect without incident. Later that day, detectives obtained evidence from Morozewicz’s residence clearly showing images identified as child pornography and placed him under arrest.

Detectives transported Morozewicz to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for booking, where he bonded out and released on his own recognizance.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone having information should contact FCSO lead Detective Joe McCallion at jmccallion@frederickcountymd.gov or by calling 301-600-1022 or 301-600-1046 and reference case number #20-099037.

