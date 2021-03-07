UPDATE: One in Custody After Barricade SItuation in Mechanicsville

UPDATE 11:00 a.m., EST Teams have moved in and have placed one adult male in custody.

UPDATE at 10:45 a.m: No immediate threat is currently posed to the public or residents in the area, however, police are asking all citizens to avoid the area, walking in the area, and to shelter in place inside of your residence.

UPDATE at 10:25 a.m: Alert from St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Expect a lot of police presence in the Golden Beach area from Therese Circle to the end of Dockser Drive due to an ongoing investigation.

3/7/2021: On March 7, 2021, at approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the reported armed suicidal subject, located in the 40000 block of Dockser Drive in Mechanicsville.

A barricade situation was announced a short time later.

Police, and emergency medical personnel are currently staged at a command post located at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and the Critical Incident Negotiations Team (CINT) responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported as of 10:20 a.m.

All residents in Golden Beach near Docker Drive are asked to shelter in place.

Updates will be provided when they become available.