Firefighters Respond to Large Barn Fire in St. Leonard

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at approximately 3:15 p.m., firefighters from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s County are currently responding to the Horsmon Farm located at 1865 Horsmon Farm Lane in St Leonard, for the reported large barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 150×150 barn fully engulfed in flames and threatening a second large barn.

Firefighters made an interior attack in the second barn to stop the fire from spreading, firefighters found extensions in the roof and extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes. The first barn was declared as a defensive operation only.

First Responders continue to operate on the scene. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene assisting with traffic control.

Command incident reported there was no need for the fire investigator, as the owner of the property stated he knew what started the fire. The cause was not stated to Dispatchers.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Prince Frederick and St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Departments.

