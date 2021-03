Peacefully on Monday, March 1, 2021, Darius Lavon Goodman, Sr. departed this earthly life in Washington, DC.

Family and friends will unite on Thursday, March 11, 2021 from 11:00am until time of service 12:00pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.