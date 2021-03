Thomas Ervin Goodwine, 100 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on March 2, 2021. On Friday, March 12, 2021, visitation will begin at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD. Entombment to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland-Silver Hill, MD 20746.

