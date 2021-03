Ransom Jordan Jr. departed this earthly life in Lanham, MD on February 25, 2021.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, March 15, 2021, from 9:00am until time of service 10:00am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD following the funeral service.