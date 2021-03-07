Peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021, Kenneth L. Smith (Kenny) departed his earthly body to take on his spiritual body with the Lord.

Kenny was born on April 11, 1957 to James Henry and Virginia Alexander Smith in Lexington, Virginia. He attended Rockbridge County Public Schools. Upon graduation he attended North Carolina Agricultural & Technical University and he forever maintained his Aggie Pride. After college Kenny enlisted in the United States Army. He said so he could travel the world at someone else’s expense. He retired from the Army and joined the Virginia Army National Guard and after over 20 combined years he retired in 2007. Kenny was employed by the Commonwealth of Virginia for over 31 years. Retiring from the Virginia Department of Taxation in 2015.

Kenny was united in marriage to Ellen L. Smith on June 29, 1990 and they enjoyed 30 1/2 years of love and blessings. God blessed them with two beautiful children, Joi Elise Smith and Joshua Kenneth Smith, who were the joy of Kenny’s heart. Kenny was a father who was present and spent many days at baseball, basketball, rugby, track and whatever else type of games the kids were playing. Where he often was either an official or volunteer coach.

Kenny loved his family, tennis and music. We struggled at whether to put tennis first as we used to say he was obsessed. He spent his days after retirement playing tennis, every opportunity he got or walking. He was an outdoors person who enjoyed nature, whether growing vegetables or feeding the neighborhood stray cat family leftovers. Kenny loved all genres of music, his favorite being jazz.

Kenny never met a stranger and was everybody’s friend. Some people never find their ministry. Kenny found his at Shalom Ministries Christian Center (Pastor Florida T. Morehead, Senior Pastor) in the parking lot. God gave him the personality, the smile and the anointing to touch thousands of lives in the parking lot.

Kenny leaves behind a host of special people to cherish his memory. His wife Ellen, his daughter Joi and his son Joshua. One sister and three brothers: Laura Davis, Stephen Smith, Frederick Smith (Lillie) and David Smith. Two sisters-in-law that he cherished: Deana Harris and Latonia Tunnell. A host of nephews, nieces, other relatives, tennis and walking buddies, coaching, and parking lot friends.

Although we think his life was too short, based on the number of people he touched he had a life well lived!