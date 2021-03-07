Sheila Lumpkins Guy, 59, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Sunday, February 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Sheila was born on September 24, 1961 to the late Gerald and Barbara Ann Lumpkins. Sheila was the loving wife of Tom Guy. She is survived by her sons Trevor (Sabrina) Guy and Tyler Guy, as well as her precious granddaughter, Avery Marie.

Sheila also leaves behind her siblings – Jerry, Pete, Jack (Mary Lou), Sandy, Donnie, Bo (Robbie), Brenda (Pee Wee), Rick (Lynn), Gail (Dan), Bonnie, a host of nieces and nephews, as well as her very special friend Stephanie Baker.

Sheila attended the Maryland School for the Deaf in Frederick, MD. After graduating she went to work for the Federal Government at the Patuxent River Naval Base as a graphic artist, until her retirement in April of 2019.

Sheila played softball for the Captain Sam’s and Pennies women’s team. She enjoyed spending time on the water, fishing and crabbing with her husband, traveling back to her school in Frederick, MD to attend homecomings, hanging out with family and friends, as well as vacationing at the beach. Sheila also traveled to Hawaii.

Due to COVID-19 the Funeral Services have been postponed at this time and will be rescheduled at later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Maryland School for the Deaf, 101 Clarke Place, Frederick, MD 21701.