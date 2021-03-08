State Fire Marshal Investigating Second Fire at Indian Head Mansion

UPDATE 3/7/2021: On Sunday, March, 2021, Firefighters in Charles County responded to the residence located at 5200 Rivers Edge Place in Indian Head at approximately 10:25 p.m., for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported fire showing.

Firefighters requested the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

The operation was deemed defensive only, in fears of the residence being unstable from the 2014 fire which took more than 2 hours to control.

No known injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



Deputy State Fire Marshals will continue their investigation of a fire at a large water front mansion in Indian Head that caused significant damage after preliminary determining the cause of the fire was incendiary.

The 15,500 square foot mansion is located at 5200 Rivers Edge Place, in Indian Head and sits on the cliffs of the Potomac River.

A boater first reported the fire just before 2:00 p.m., after seeing smoke coming from the later determined vacant home.

Nearly 75 firefighters from numerous fire departments including Charles, Prince Georges and Fairfax counties as well as the Naval District Washington DC fire department controlled the multiple alarm blaze within 3 hours.

One firefighter was transported to Civista Hospital for heat related illness.

Investigators determined the fire originated inside a three-car garage. A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals have been assembled from around the state and will be on scene in the morning continuing their investigation seeking further clues into the suspect or suspects responsible.

The last known owners of the property according to assessment and taxation records is Seed Faith International Church.

The vacant home was the former home of Robert J. Freeman. Freeman was sentenced to twenty-seven months after he plead guilty to obstructing bankruptcy proceedings in 2012. At the time of sentencing the home was listed in value at 1.75 million.

Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal – Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6820 or the Arson Hotline at 1-800-492-7529

All photos from 2014, and courtesy of Potomac Heights Volunteer Fire Department.

