VIDEO: Two Washington, D.C. Men Arrested After High Speed Chase Across St. Mary’s and Charles County

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver in the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Three Notch Road in California.

When the Deputy stepped out of his vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed travelling Southbound on Three Notch Road, and then Northbound on Three Notch Road where the vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The vehicle was described as a black Toyota Avalon with Temporarily Delaware Registration Tags.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle for approximately 15 minutes before entering Charles County, where Officers from St. Mary’s and Charles County set up at least five sets of spike strips, with multiple sets being hit by the suspect.

The vehicle lost multiple tire and was driving on the rims before the operator stopped the vehicle in the area of Ell Lane and the Thomas Stone High School in Waldorf.

Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The operator of the vehicle, identified as Maurice Carlos Thompson, 50, Washington D.C., has been charged with the following.

DRIVING VEH IN EXCESS OF REASONABLE AND PRUDENT SPEED ON HWY

ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE BY FAILING TO STOP

DRIVER FAILURE TO OBEY PROPERLY PLACED TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE INSTRUCTIONS

NEGLIGENT DRIVING

RECKLESS DRIVING

PERSON DRIVING MOTOR VEH. ON (HWY., PUBLIC USE PROPERTY) ON SUSPENDED LIC. AND PRIVILEGE

OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as John Eugene Watts, 33 of Washington D.C. was arrested and charged with CDS procession : not marijuana. He was released on a $5,000 bond the same day. (No mugshot available at this time.)

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Additional charges are currently pending for Thompson.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Video is courtesy of Curtis S.

