Eight Injured and One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Collision in Sunderland

On Sunday, March 7, 2021, at approximately 2:20 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Route 2 and Pushaw Station Road in Sunderland, for the reported head-on collision with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved with one vehicle off the roadway with three patients trapped.

Firefighters extricated all patients in under 20 minutes.

Incident command reported they had nine patients, with eight patients requiring transport.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and transported one patient to an area trauma center, and a 17-year-old female was transported by ground to an area trauma center.

The collision is under investigation. Updates will be provided when they become available

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.

